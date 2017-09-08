Ferrari's first race victory celebrated with new watch

“Cortese 56” watch created to celebrate Ferrari’s first motor racing victory, when the Italian driver Franco Cortese triumphed at the Circuit Terme delle Caracalla in Rome on May 25, 1947 driving a Ferrari 125S. - Studio 21 Ltd

The 70th anniversary of Ferrari this year is being celebrated with a new, bespoke and limited edition timepiece.

The “Cortese 56” watch has been created to celebrate Ferrari’s first motor racing victory, when the Italian driver Franco Cortese triumphed at the Circuit Terme delle Caracalla in Rome on May 25, 1947 driving a Ferrari 125S.

Simon Jordan of Jordan Bespoke has designed two dial colours for the watch, one predominantly white and the other mainly black, each limited to 125 examples and engraved with an outline map of the Caracalla circuit as well as the watch’s serial number.

The recommended retail price is £895 but Telegraph readers can purchase one for £595 via the Jordan Bespoke website quoting the code TM56.

You can also order by phone: call 01454 413600 and quote the same code.

If you’re at Goodwood for the Revival and fancy a close-up, acclaimed motorsport artist Tim Layzell (stand 65) and Motor Sport Classics (stand 81) will have examples of the watch.

Full details at jordanbespoke.com

