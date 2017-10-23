What my first experience of NFL says about the future of the sport in the UK

For the NFL newcomer, the first sharp intake of breath comes when you walk through the “tailgate”, the dedicated fan park where spectators gather before the game. On the face of things, it’s fairly standard fare: the usual rip-off food stalls, numerous bars serving the fizzy water Americans so generously describe as beer, a big screen showing the pre-game build-up, an interactive zone where you can throw footballs like a quarterback or test your sprint against an NFL wide receiver. But what really catches the eye is not the volume of the attractions, but the volume of the crowd. A check of the watch: 2pm. A full four hours before kick-off, the Twickenham tailgate is absolutely rammed.

People literally can’t get enough of NFL in this country, and in more ways than one. Nineteen of the 20 games to have taken place in this country have completely sold out. In the decade since the sport first arrived at Wembley Stadium in 2007, its London series has grown from one game a year to two, then three, and now four. Next year there will be five, possibly more. The NFL claims to have three million “avid” (once-a-week) fans in this country, and yet during a quick stroll through the tailgate, I chatted to fans from Italy, Taiwan and of course the United States.

And yet, unless you are a dedicated follower of the sport, you could quite happily live in complete ignorance of all this. Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals attracted just 84 words in the following morning’s Daily Mail, 60 in the Metro, 20 in The Daily Telegraph, nothing at all in The Times, The Guardian or the Daily Star. A sporting phenomenon is gathering pace with frightening speed on our own turf, before our own eyes. Except that in large part, those eyes have been closed.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals went head to head at Twickenham over the weekend (Getty)

Including mine. Until Sunday, I had never been to watch a game of American football before. I arrived at Twickenham, the home of English rugby union, bearing a vague Anglocentric scepticism and the usual cliches: that for all its razzmatazz and undoubted popularity, American football was a faintly ridiculous made-for-television entertainment featuring large pieces of furniture running into each other at concussion-inducing volume. I departed not converted, exactly, but convinced. Convinced that I was witnessing not just an irresistible spectacle, but very possibly a model for the future of sport.

The second sharp intake of breath comes when the team rosters are handed out shortly before kick-off. These are the sheets of paper listing the players on both sides, and until you have seen them all written out longhand - hundreds of names scrawled over both sides of an A3 sheet - you cannot really conceive of the gargantuan, metropolitan vastness of an NFL team. There were, for example, six separate players called Williams. It was like being handed a phone book, or the menu at a mid-market Chinatown restaurant.

Such is the minute, infinitesimal mechanisation of this sport, one in which almost every single conceivable aspect of the game has been isolated, honed, and given to a dedicated specialist, often with his own specialist trainer. The tight ends have their own coach. So too the inside linebackers. The pass rush specialist. The strength assistant. The safeties coach. This is sport as mass production, Adam Smith’s pin factory made athletic reality.

