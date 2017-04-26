What Was Our First Human Ancestor in America? Butchered Bones Point to Mystery Hominin in California 130,000 Years Ago

A mysterious species of early human appears to have made it to the U.S. at least 100,000 years before previously thought, scientists announced Wednesday. The discovery of a set of animal bones that appears to have been butchered by early humans potentially overthrows decades of archaeological evidence—raising major questions about how and when our first ancestors got to the Americas.

During the construction of a California highway in 1992, experts from the San Diego Natural History Museum carrying out routine paleontological monitoring of the site uncovered an archaeological site. Researchers found the bones of a mastodon—an extinct elephant-like creature. The bones had been unusually positioned alongside a set of tools known to have been used by early humans, including hammerstones and stone anvils. At the time, however, scientists were not able to accurately date the bones, so their significance was unclear.

Now, using advanced uranium–thorium dating techniques, scientists have been able to work out when the mastodon lived. Their findings, published in Nature, showed it was 130,000 years ago—115,000 years before scientists thought humans first made it to the United States.

First humans in the Americas?

At present, the most widely accepted theory of how and when humans first came to America is via the Bering Land Bridge at least 15,000 years ago. This land bridge joined Siberia and North America and is believed to have provided a migration route for early humans and animals, before it disappeared toward the end of the last Ice Age, about 12,000 years ago. However, there isn’t much fossil evidence of early humans in the Americas, so the exact route into the U.S. is debatable.

So what have scientists found and why does it point to a much earlier migration? The mastodon bones and teeth unearthed at the site had been broken in a very specific way. Spiral fractures along some of the limb bones indicate they had been broken shortly after the animal had died. Its teeth appeared to have been hit with hard objects. Because of the presence of the stone tools and the positioning of the bones, researchers believe the mastodon was butchered at the site. They say whoever processed the bones was doing so to make tools and to extract the marrow.

The authors, led by Thomas Deméré of the San Diego Natural History Museum, California, do not know which species of hominin might have been responsible for the butchered bones. Because there was no evidence of human remains at the site dating to this time, establishing this will be difficult.

Regardless, the team said the evidence is enough to say humans were present in the U.S. 130,000 years ago. Speaking at a press conference, Deméré said: “While the association of extinct megafauna and humans is exciting in itself, it’s the 130,000 year-old age of the site is the most extraordinary result of our research. This makes it the oldest archaeological site in the Americas—older by a factor of 10 when we consider that currently the oldest widely accepted date of human presence in the New World is 14-15,000 years ago. Of course, extraordinary claims like this require extraordinary evidence and we think the mastodon site preserves such evidence.”

Remarkable evidence

After ruling out other possible explanations for the site, including natural geological processes, other animals and damage caused by the construction work that led to its discovery, the team carried out experiments to show how humans could have broken the bones in the way they were found.

