Fisheries revival 'could scupper Scottish independence dream'

On a recent trip to Peterhead, David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, lifted up a giant cod for the media to photograph. It was hard to decide who looked the more startled suddenly to be hailed as the fishermen’s friend, Mundell or the dead cod.

Cod, as a stock, has seen an impressive comeback in recent months. So has the Tory brand, particularly in the heartlands of Scotland’s fishing industry, the North East. What makes the revival remarkable is that it has come as a direct result of Brexit.

Indeed “hard Brexit” is seen by many as the potential saviour of an industry that has been too long in the doldrums. Orders for new boats are up and former crewmen are clamouring to get back to sea. Far from revivifying the independence dream there is now the very real prospect that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, and consequently from the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), could actually trigger its demise.

Scottish Tories went into the EU referendum advocating a “remain” vote. So, it’s fair to say that its leadership has found itself on the right side of the fisheries argument purely by default.

We shouldn’t be too hard on Ruth Davidson who wasn’t even born when Ted Heath signed away some of the richest fishing grounds in the northern hemisphere. But successive Tory leaders failed to heed the pleas to re-negotiate the hated CFP which allows the UK only 13 per cent by value of the fish caught in what were previously British waters.

Small businessmen like fishing boat skippers and processors were natural Tories, hence their accusations of "betrayal" by Heath and his successors for nearly half a century. A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries paper as far back as 1970 warned that allowing such massive access to European boats would ‘lead to a weaker and less efficient national fleet’.

Scottish Tories duly paid the price for Heath’s “betrayal”. Replaced in all their coastal constituencies by the Nationalists, they were subsequently wiped out throughout Scotland as a whole in 1997. With Alex Salmond representing the key fishing constituency of Banff and Buchan, the SNP was able to build itself into the political behemoth it has become.

Fergus Ewing, the current fisheries minister, claims the SNP has always opposed the CFP. The truth is somewhat different. The party’s spin has always been that successive incompetent UK governments could not negotiate a favourable deal for Scotland.

