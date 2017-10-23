Flight of the Conchords announce first UK tour in seven years: How to get tickets

Grammy Award-winning folk comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are set to return to the UK and Ireland in March 2018 for their first shows here in more than seven years.

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie's 'Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords Tour' will feature all the classics from their HBO/BBC series and showcase new material.

It will stop in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and more, kicking off with two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on 19 March.

Tickets will be on sale Friday 27 October 27 at 10am GMT - more information about which you can find on the band's website.

Full list of UK and Ireland tour dates:

Mar. 19 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mar. 20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mar. 22 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Genting Arena

Mar. 23 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

Mar. 25 - Dublin, UK - 3Arena

Mar. 26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

Mar. 27 - Leeds, UK - Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar. 29 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

Apr. 01 - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena Liverpool