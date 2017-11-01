Flight of the Conchords UK tickets: Comedy duo announce more tour dates after recent uproar

Bret McKenzie and Jermaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords: Getty Images

It's business time. Flight of the Conchords have added more dates to their UK and Ireland tour, and also responded to the furore over secondary ticketing sites.

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie will now also perform nine additional dates in March and two in April, including an extra date at London's O2 Arena.

The tour will begin with a three-night stand in Portsmouth at the Guildhall and take in new shows in York, Milton Keynes and Dublin.

TICKETS ON SALE AT 10AM ON FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER

The full list of tour dates currently stands at:

Mar. 05 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Mar. 06 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Mar. 07 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Mar. 09 - York, UK - Barbican

Mar. 10 - York, UK - Barbican

Mar. 11- York, UK - Barbican

Mar. 13 - Milton, UK- Keynes Theatre

Mar. 14 - Milton, UK - Keynes Theatre

Mar. 15 - Milton, UK - Keynes Theatre

Mar. 18 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo [Sold Out]

Mar. 19 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo [Sold Out]

Mar. 20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo [Sold Out]

Mar. 22 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Genting Arena [Sold Out]

Mar. 23 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena [Sold Out]

Mar. 25 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena [Sold Out]

Mar. 26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro [Sold Out]

Mar. 27 - Leeds, UK - Leeds First Direct Arena [Sold Out]

Mar. 29 - London, UK - The O2 Arena [Sold Out]

Mar. 30 - London, UK - The O2 Arena [Sold Out]

Apr. 01 - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena Liverpool [Sold Out]

Apr. 02 - Dublin, IE - 3 Arena

Apr. 03 - London, UK - O2 Arena

Fans were left bitterly disappointed after the first run of shows appeared to sell out within seconds of tickets going on sale.

They quickly appeared on secondary ticketing websites for massively inflated prices, and the band's name trended on social media as fans asked them to address the issue.

Flight of the Conchords and their representatives have now said they have attempted to tackle secondary ticketing sites and have gone to efforts to thwart touts.

Tickets are no longer transferrable and the purchaser must show a photo ID to pick up tickets they bought online, a statement said.

