Floyd Mayweather accuses Conor McGregor of being a 'dirty fighter' after watching Paulie Malignaggi video

Floyd Mayweather has accused Conor McGregor of being a ‘dirty fighter’ of watching footage of the Irishman sparring Paulie Malignaggi.

The former-two weight world champion was a part of McGregor’s training camp for around a week, but made a sudden exit when UFC president Dana White decided to share two short videos taken from the sparring sessions.

The footage, just 22 seconds in length, shows McGregor dominating Malignaggi in the ring, before dropping the New Yorker to the canvas with a short right to the head. A more detailed analysis of the sparring footage can be found here.

However, Mayweather has said he was not impressed by the footage and has instead said all it proves is that McGregor is “extremely dirty” in the ring.

“A lot of shots were illegal,” said Mayweather of the footage. “There was a lot of grappling and illegal punching behind the head.”

He added: “He had Joe Cortez (a retired Hall of Fame referee) in his camp but I still saw him being extremely dirty. My job is not to worry about the referee but to let the referee do his job.”

Mayweather added the physical demands of training for a fight had become much harder on his body than when in his prime, but said he did not let negative thoughts enter his mind.

“I try not to think about losing or taking the 'L.' That's not really my focus. Every day I tell myself I am a winner. I was born to be a winner at life. Not just in the ring but I was born to be a winner,” said Mayweather.

“It's all about taking risk. I wouldn't be where I'm at if I didn't take risks so I don't mind putting a 49-0 record on the line, putting everything on the line for this fight. I feel like it's worth it.”