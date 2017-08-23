Floyd Mayweather addresses fears that Conor McGregor fight could be cancelled if UFC champion misses weight

Floyd Mayweather insists that his hotly-anticipated fight against Conor McGregor will go ahead this Saturday as planned, despite his own fears over the UFC champion’s weight.

The pair, who face off in a welterweight clash this Saturday night in Las Vegas, nearly came to blows on Tuesday as they arrived in the City of Lights, with the pair’s entourages clashing in a poorly prepared event.

As Mayweather left the stage, McGregor and his entourage walked towards them and the unsurprising fireworks quickly went off with plenty of shoving, chest-bumping and foul-mouthed profanities tarnishing the first meeting in Vegas.

Once the fury had settled down, Mayweather spoke to the media about his thoughts ahead of the fight, and while he goes into the bout as the heavy favourite thanks to his 49-0 boxing record, he was eager to discuss his opponent’s preparations rather than his own.

There was one particular fear on Mayweather’s mind – not that he could lose for the first time in his career – but that after seeing McGregor in person, he believes he is still too heavy to make the 154lbs limit.

"Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now, I think he's 164lbs, he still has 10lbs to go," Mayweather told FightHype.com.

"He's got to get that weight down, a true champion is disciplined and very responsible but we'll see.”

McGregor has shown a remarkable ability to cut weight during his UFC career, with the Irishman dominating the featherweight class where fighters compete at 145lbs. The 29-year-old has also competed at 155lbs – where he is the reigning champion – and 170lbs, where he fought twice against Nate Diaz in the pair’s thrilling saga that appears destined for a final showdown to complete the trilogy.

If boxers miss weight, bouts are often cancelled as short notice, but such a result in this instance would prove to be one of the biggest abandonments in the history of the sport.

View photos Mayweather says the fight will still go ahead is McGregor misses weight (Getty) More

However, Mayweather moved to allay fears that the Saturday’s fight could be shelved, with the 40-year-old American confirming that it will go ahead regardless of McGregor’s ability to hit the 154lbs limit at Friday’s weigh-in.

"If he doesn't make the weight we'll still fight but it's going to be a heavy fine,” Mayweather added.

View photos McGregor has fought between 145lbs and 170lbs during his UFC career (Getty) More

Mayweather has not had to make weight for two years due to his initial ‘retirement’, but the undefeated boxer has maintained his fitness while out of the ring and looks to be near the same physical condition that took him to his 49 consecutive victories.

McGregor meanwhile expects to walk to the ring much heavier than the 154lbs limit, given the weigh-in takes place more than 24 hours before the fight begins, allowing both boxers to rehydrate their bodies and increase in size and weight ahead of the bout.

“I’ll be a lot heavier than that, well I’ll be heavy,” McGregor said. “I’ll be a lot heavier than him, and make no mistake he’ll feel every single pound.”