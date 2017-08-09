Floyd Mayweather 'owes public because of the Manny Pacquiao fight' as he vows to entertain against Conor McGregor

The anti-climax that was Floyd Mayweather’s unanimous victory over Manny Pacquiao in the so-called “Fight of the Century” does not sit well with the unbeaten boxer, who has promised to deliver an entertaining fight against Conor McGregor this month because “I owe the public”.

Mayweather’s penultimate fight before his initial ‘retirement’ saw him face Filipino Pacquiao in a bout that had been nearly five years in the making, only for the bout to misfire as the two played out a cautious and dull affair led the fans inside Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena to jeer to two boxers.

Having brushed off fan criticism in the past, Mayweather unexpectedly acknowledged that he owes the public an entertaining victory because of how that fight with Pacquiao ended, and he vowed to put on a show against McGregor when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena on 26 August.

“This can't be a defensive fight. I have to go to him,” Mayweather told ESPN. “I owe the public because of the Pacquiao fight. They weren't pleased with that. They're going to be pleased with this fight here."

Mayweather will put his unbeaten 49-0 record on the line against McGregor in an effort to eclipse Rocky Marciano’s record, with the two-time UFC champion crossing over from the Octagon to the squared circle for the first time in his professional career.

The American believes that McGregor holds an advantage over him due to their difference in age, height and the fact that Mayweather will not have fought for nearly two years by the time he walks out for the showdown, whereas McGregor has been a regular on the UFC calendar for the last four years.

"I'm not the same fighter I was two years ago. I'm not the same fighter I was five years ago. I lost a step,” Mayweather added.

“A fighter like Andre Berto [Mayweather’s last opponent] isn't even supposed to go the distance with Floyd Mayweather, but remember, I was 38. It's obvious I'm slipping a little bit to even let a fighter like that go the distance with me.

“I'm not what I used to be. I used to have a 90 per cent knockout ratio. It’s obvious I slipped somewhere. Something has taken a toll on my career.”