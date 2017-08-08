Floyd Mayweather's training plan: How to train like a boxer

It’s the fight of the century, a UFC champion against the man with a 49-0 boxing record. On August 26, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will lock horns in the boxing ring, and only one will emerge victorious.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for the fight – and while he's widely expected to prevail, it might also be said that he has far more to lose. He has fought hard for his unbeaten record in a sport that is not always forgiving.

"You really have to enjoy boxing because it’s hard and sometimes punching elbows or skulls means that fighters get injured, even Floyd, who has had hand issues," says Terry Chapendama, a professional boxing trainer at Fitzroy Lodge in London. "Getting punched in the head is not a joke."

As fight night nears, Mayweather will be reaching the pinnacle of his training, which in itself can be brutal. The gruelling regime, known as a ‘camp’, is designed to push the boxer to his limits. Camps are aimed at three different levels of boxer and are either 10 or 12 weeks long depending on the individual.

The first level is a development training camp, taking novice boxers up through the world rankings, to around 6th, 7th or 8th. Then there’s a level two camp, where boxers who have already reached that point and know well the fundamentals spend time drilling the sport into their mind until it becomes second nature. Finally, there’s Mayweather’s level, otherwise known as a reactivation camp, where boxers in their late 30’s or early 40’s go to train.

"Mayweather will be trying to reactivate his muscle memory as well as any dormont nerve impulses and his instinctive responses", says Chapendama. "That’s why when fighters retire they tell you they realised in camp they didn’t have it anymore: they couldn’t reactivate what they used to have at their peak."

Chapendama believes Mayweather, who’s a notoriously hard trainer and stays close to his fight weight, will choose a ten week camp leading up to August 26th, ensuring that he won’t burn out. Those ten weeks will be meticulously planned, with two rest days each week and time given to conditioning, strength and power, and technical exercises.

Chapendama stresses that camp isn’t for the light hearted and has seen world champions end sparring sessions with a bloody nose from an amateur. "Camps are notoriously fraught, they’re not nice places. It rarely goes smoothly, you’ll get bust ups, people get fatigued, people break down. As a trainer, you have to really know your fighter, so if he’s not performing in a way that you know him to, then you then need to dial things down. Or, if you feel he’s not pushing himself, you need to dial things up."

Bad days, though rarely spoken of, seem to be a rite of passage for most champion boxers. "If you hadn’t had a bad day you’ve probably had it too easy," smirks Chapendama. "There will be times when it's hard and it didn’t go your way and the important thing is that you come back the next day with a clear mindset."

Think you’ve got what it takes to give it a go? Chapendama believes that camp is good for one thing in particular: weeding out those who can’t cope. To be a champion you’ll have to get through week eight: the tipping point for all great boxers. "That’s when the sparring gets hard. You’ve been through all these weeks of camp, you’re away from home, you’re on a controlled diet to keep your weight down, you’re being worked incredibly hard and you might have a sparring session that doesn’t go well. It's easy to completely lose your enthusiasm for the fight and start to doubt yourself. That’s the point where people will crack.’"

Good fighters like Mayweather can compartmentalise and understand that everyone has bad days. "You don’t need it to go smoothly, you just need everything to be ready for fight night."

