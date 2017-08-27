Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor after delivering boxing masterclass against valiant UFC star

For two ridiculous rounds, at least, it looked as though the freak show was going to have a suitably freakish conclusion. Conor McGregor, a man who had never boxed professionally before in his life, had taken the fight to Floyd Mayweather and was briefly — incomprehensibly — ahead on points.

A record-breaking television audience watching from around the world, not to mention the thousands of fans who had paid increasingly outlandish sums to take up a seat in the Arena, all began to ask themselves the exact same question: can he do it?

We all knew the answer. We knew it all along — no, of course he couldn’t. The facts are these: in the most lucrative fight in the history of combat sports, a man bearing a professional record of 49-0 and a reputation as one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived defeated a novice, a man with no prior boxing experience who was making his professional debut.

Was it exciting? Certainly, as for long periods the contest appeared to abandon the concept of the Queensbury Rules entirely. But in the end, sense prevailed. Having gamely conserved his energy through the opening few rounds, Mayweather sprung into life, obliterating McGregor’s non-existent defence and winning by way of TKO in the tenth round.

After a delay that Showtime blamed on “scattered outages from various cable and satellite provides and the online offering,” the two men appeared to equally mixed receptions, with the Irish invasion that McGregor had promised not quite materialising in the plush T-Mobile Arena, where even the cheapest seats ran into the thousands of dollars.

The fight was so novel that Hall of Fame referee Robert Byrd even had to give a lengthy lecture ahead of the first bell, sternly warning both men (although looking directly into the eyes of McGregor) that he expected them to act like “world championship winning professionals” and demanding “a clean fight”.

It didn’t take long for McGregor to show that he meant business. Yes, it took him just a matter of seconds to stand with his gloves clasped behind his back — Roy Jones style — but he also worked the jab well, and caught Mayweather flush with a vicious uppercut that briefly startled the undefeated pro. He wasn’t joking around; he was here to fight.

Mayweather appeared genuinely surprised that the question everybody had spent the past two months fervently debating — that being, would McGregor be able to land his shots — was answered so quickly and so comprehensively. More: McGregor had more than his arsenal than simply his notorious left-hand counter, as he landed several well-timed uppercuts.

Mayweather was also struggling to deal with McGregor’s noticeable weight advantage. The Irishman had promised that he would enter this fight at something close to 170lbs. He wasn’t kidding.

But that extra weight also proved to be McGregor’s undoing, as he began panting heavily as early as the fourth round, when Mayweather grew into the contest and landed a straight right that forced McGregor to respect his punching power.

Having lost the first three rounds he picked up the next two, with the fifth ending in a moment of pantomime when Mayweather pushed away McGregor upon the sound of the bell for daring to mutter an insult in his direction. Byrd split them up, choosing to direct his ire towards the Irishman instead of the American.

