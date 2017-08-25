Floyd Mayweather claims he sent Pauli Malignaggi to Conor McGregor's training camp as a spy

Floyd Mayweather has continued to stir the pot ahead of his Las Vegas showdown with Conor McGregor by claiming he sent Paulie Malignaggi into the Irishman’s training camp as a spy.

Former two-time world champion Malignaggi was invited to become one of McGregor’s sparring partners in preparation for the fight but the two had a very public falling out after the American left the camp early.

McGregor’s camp leaked pictures and then video footage implying he knocked down Malignaggi in sparring session which has led to the New York boxer to demand a fight following Saturday night’s showpiece event.

The pair squared up to each other as McGregor arrived outside the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, despite the UFC star claiming he “doesn’t mind” Malignaggi despite the war of words.

But now Mayweather has weighed into the situation by insisting his “friend” Malignaggi offered to enter the McGregor’s camp and feedback all the tactics they talked.

“Paulie has always been my friend,” Mayweather said. “My friend called me and said, ‘Floyd do you want me to go to camp?’

“I said, ‘Abso-fu**ing-lutely’.

“Paulie going to stay at the house and talk about strategy and talk about everything.

“Don’t you worry, Paul thank you for going over there. He made it look good when he grabbed you and threw you down.”