Floyd Mayweather concedes Conor McGregor is the favourite as boxer admits 'I've lost a step'

Floyd Mayweather has ramped up the mind games ahead of his hotly-anticipated fight with Conor McGregor by admitting that “on paper” the UFC champion has the advantage in nearly every department because he is “not the same fighter I was two years ago”.

40-year-old Mayweather has not fought since ‘retiring’ after his victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, with the 49-0 boxer taking nearly two full years out of the ring before being lured back by the offer to fight the two-time UFC champion McGregor.

The war of words between the two has been fierce and, at times, crossed the line in what is deemed acceptable or offensive, with tensions set to ramp up significantly come fight week in 12 days’ time.

But in what is a rather surprising admission, unbeaten Mayweather claimed that he is not the favourite for the bout when you look at how the two compare in the tale of the tape.

“He's a lot younger,” Mayweather told ESPN. “When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he's taller, has a longer reach, he's a bigger man from top to bottom. He's a lot younger, so youth is on his side.

"And I've been off a couple of years. And I'm in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor."

Mayweather also reflected on the last time he was seen in the ring, the walkover win against fellow American Berto, where he acknowledged that the Mayweather of old would have walked through the unfancied welterweight and in all likelihood knocked him out.

With the American now in his 40s, 11 years older than Irishman McGregor, Mayweather conceded that he has lost a step and that will give McGregor the chance that many boxing fans do not feel he will have in the ring when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 26 August.

"I'm not the same fighter I was two years ago. I'm not the same fighter I was five years ago. I lost a step,” Mayweather added.

“A fighter like Andre Berto isn't even supposed to go the distance with Floyd Mayweather, but remember, I was 38. It's obvious I'm slipping a little bit to even let a fighter like that go the distance with me.

“I'm not what I used to be. I used to have a 90 per cent knockout ratio. It’s obvious I slipped somewhere. Something has taken a toll on my career.”

Mayweather believes his old self would have knocked out Andre Berto (right) in his last fight (Getty) More

Mayweather’s penultimate fight came against Manny Pacquiao in the labelled “Fight of the Century” that ultimately failed to live up to its incredible billing, with the former claiming a unanimous points victory over the latter.

In what was an unusual admission, given Mayweather has rarely bowed to fan pressure, he claimed that he must deliver an entertaining fight against McGregor to win back the crowd, and issued a promise to put on the extravaganza that will costs thousands of dollars to see in person.

"This can't be a defensive fight. I have to go to him,” Mayweather said. "I owe the public because of the Pacquiao fight. They weren't pleased with that. They're going to be pleased with this fight here."