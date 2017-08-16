Floyd Mayweather drops hint over UFC rematch with Conor McGregor as he talks up his ability to stand and trade punches

Floyd Mayweather has found a new way to ramp up the anticipation for his Las Vegas showdown with Conor McGregor by teasing the prospect of a rematch – in the Octagon.

The undefeated American boxer will put his 49-0 record on the line against two-time UFC champion McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena on 26 August, with Mayweather the heavy bookmakers’ favourite due to his extensive experience at the top of the sport.

McGregor, who will be participating in his first ever professional boxing bout, has a mixed martial arts [MMA] record of 24-3, winning nine of his 10 UFC matches.

However, Mayweather is fully aware that McGregor will pose a danger in the squared-circle given he has never been beaten by punches alone. All three of the Irishman’s defeat in MMA have come by submission, and Mayweather rejected claims that the fight was similar to a rugby player being in the Super Bowl.

“No [it isn't] because Conor McGregor is undefeated standing up,” Mayweather said on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. “When he stands up and fights toe-to-toe he's undefeated like myself. He lost three times but the only time he lost was when he was on the ground in the octagon.”

The 40-year-old Mayweather then made a rather surprising admission that once next weekend’s bout is done and dusted, he could consider a rematch in McGregor’s profession in the octagon, despite having no experience of fighting mixed martial arts.

“I look forward to putting him down” he added. “Once we get past 26 August then we can talk about other things.”

Mayweather was also faced with the question of what would happen if McGregor breached the rules by using any MMA moves, such as kicking or grappling his opponent. The suggestion is an insulting one to McGregor given the magnitude of the fight and his history of being able to out-box opponents in the UFC, but with an individual as unpredictable as McGregor, anything is on the table.

“That's a fine, that's a huge fine,” said Mayweather.

“I don't think he wants to lose probably 90 per cent of his money, or more. I don't even know what that's going to be but it's going to be a heavy fine.”

While it’s understood that there is no clause addressing this ruling in the contract between the two, the Nevada State Athletic Commission would have the authority to implement any punishment on a rule breach should it happen during the fight.