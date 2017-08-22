Floyd Mayweather goes 'nuclear' after Justin Bieber 'ends friendship' days before Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather’s famous friendship with Justin Bieber is rumoured to be over after the unbeaten boxer allegedly labelled the pop singer a “traitor” for distancing him after re-evaluating his closest friends.

Bieber, 23, has often accompanied Mayweather to his fights and has also walked to the ring with the American as part of his entourage, with the pair regularly featuring in videos together on social media, while the singer has also promoted Mayweather’s businesses through his own social channels.

However, American outlet TMZ reports that Mayweather has fallen out with Bieber over the latter’s decision to put some distance between the pair, despite the boxer helping him through a difficult time earlier this year.

Justin Bieber has allegedly ended his close friendship with Floyd Mayweather (Getty) More

The report goes on to claim that Bieber took advice from church pastors at the Hillsong Church, who have been counselling him through his recovery, to consider who he shares company with and try to remove the bad influences in his life. He also stopped following Mayweather on Instagram, a decision that reportedly did not go down well with the 49-0 fighter.

Mayweather, 40, was not singled out by the pastors, but Bieber wants to “reset boundaries” between himself and ‘Money’ Mayweather due to his obsession with being wealthy and strip clubs.

The news has not been taken well by Mayweather, the report adds, with the boxer allegedly going “nuclear” and “insane” at Bieber’s decision, and branding him a traitor for turning his back on him after all of his help.

Mayweather is currently preparing for his blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor this Saturday in Las Vegas, although he announced on Instagram that he will be spending every night of fight week at his Vegas strip club, Girl Collection, such is his confidence ahead of the bout.