Floyd Mayweather promises he will launch all-out assault on Conor McGregor as fight draws closer

Floyd Mayweather has promised boxing fans that he is going to adopt a completely new fighting style when he meets Conor McGregor in the ring, guaranteeing that he will deliver a “blockbuster” evening on August 26.

Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest defensive boxers of all-time, but his careful, counter-punching style has previously led to allegations that he is a boring fighter.

He last knocked out an opponent in 2011, when he stopped Victor Ortiz in a controversial finish, while his ‘Fight of the Century’ against Manny Pacquiao completely failed to deliver.

But the American insisted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he is committed to throwing caution against the wind when he takes on McGregor in less than two weeks’ time.

“He [McGregor] is going to land shots because in this fight I'm going straight ahead,” Mayweather said. “Normally it's more taking my time, being very cautious, but this time I'm going straight ahead because the fans deserve it.”

Mayweather also insisted that there would be no repeat of his underwhelming fight with Pacquiao, which proved such a disappointment that critics relabelled the fight ‘Better Never Than Late’ rather than ‘The Fight of the Century’.

“No, it's going to be bigger than the Pacquiao fight,” Mayweather added.

“I feel like I owe the fans seeing as me and Pacquiao didn't give the fans a blockbuster. Me and McGregor should give the fans a blockbuster.”

The 40-year-old, who is the overwhelming favourite to win the contest, also made clear that he has no fear of McGregor illegally using some of his MMA moves when in the ring.

“That's a fine, that's a huge fine,” he said.

“I don't think he wants to lose 90 per cent of his money, or even more.”