Floyd Mayweather remains the favourite although odds on a Conor McGregor knockout victory slashed

Floyd Mayweather will enter his career-ending fight with Conor McGregor as the clear favourite to emerge victorious and bookmakers across the world will be willing him on. The odds on a McGregor knockout victory have however been cut, reflecting the unpredictability surrounding Saturday night's fight.

The American was instated as the favourite to win the fight as soon it was announced over two months ago, although his odds have lengthened in recent weeks.

McGregor’s odds have meanwhile shortened despite his dearth of boxing experience, as punters rushed to back the Irishman at exceptionally long odds.

In a final update from OddsShark, Mayweather holds a line of -450 at the Vegas sports books (meaning you would have to wager $450 to win $100) while McGregor can be backed at +325.

The update also shows that Mayweather remains more likely to win the fight with a decision rather than a stoppage, in direct contrast with McGregor. The Irishman has repeatedly insisted he will knock out Mayweather early and the odds reflect this — with McGregor far more likely to finish his opponent rather than win a decision.

The odds on such a result were cut on Saturday morning as fans continue to heed McGregor's warning that he will win the fight early.

One thing is for sure: bookmakers the world over will be willing Mayweather on after Vegas sports books were warned they face “one of the worst losses in history” if McGregor unexpectedly triumphs over the undefeated American.

“This is like hanging -3 on the Super Bowl and seeing the line move to -8,” Jay Rood, vice president of MGM Resorts race and sports, told ESPN earlier this week, before adding ominously: “This could be the worst loss in the history of MGM Resorts.”

“All I know is we're less than a week away from making a lot of money or getting [clobbered]," Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill, added.

“I never dreamed in a million years that it would create this kind of frenzy.”

Mayweather will enter the fight as the favourite (Getty)

British bookmakers face similar losses with James McGurn, the Vice President Digital Content & Gambling at Worldpay, telling The Independent that punters were rushing to back McGregor despite his long odds.

“Our reports suggest that punters are going big on the underdog,” he said.

“Britain’s bookmakers could be nursing heavy losses if McGregor pulls off a huge upset against the undefeated Mayweather. Needless to say, a rush of late wagers for Mayweather on fight night is predicted and could help to provide some balance for the bookies.

“Our data from Haye vs. Bellew earlier this year suggests that online gambling transactions increase by over 250% during major boxing events. And with unprecedented hype in the build-up to the Mayweather vs. McGregor “megafight”, we are predicting an ever bigger surge this weekend.”