Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Only one judge had UFC champion winning more than one round

Only one judge had Conor Mcgregor winning more than one round in Saturday night's defeat by Floyd Mayweather.

The American extended his flawless professional career to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping McGregor in the 10th round, at which point the Irishman was down 89-81 89-82 87-83 on the ringside cards.

All three judges handed the first round to McGregor, but from there on Burt Clements and Guido Cavalleri all scored in favour of Mayweather.

Only Dave Moretti saw the closer fight, handing the Irishman the first, second and third rounds.

From there onwards, though, Mayweather asserted his dominance in the fight as he set about wearing down his opponent before the 10th-round stoppage.

Speaking afterwards, Mayweather admitted the fight had gone on longer than he and father Floyd Sr had expected.

"I did what I do best," he said. "I found a way to trap him and broke him down.

"Me and my father, we don't always see eye to eye but we get great results.

"My dad thought it would be the seventh or sixth. It took us a little longer than expected but we did what we said we would do."

He added: "Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch," he said.

"We know in MMA he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down."