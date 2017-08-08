Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Sky Sports Box Office commentary team confirmed for Las Vegas showdown

MMA fighter and The Independent columnist Dan Hardy has been confirmed as a member of Sky Sports Box Office’s commentary team for the coverage of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in Las Vegas later this month.

The former UFC welterweight will join Sky Boxing regulars Carl Froch and Johny Nelson for the 26th August showdown at the T-Mobile Arena.

Hardy paved the way for British fighters in the UFC by becoming the first Brit to challenge for a championship back in 2010 before becoming a ringside colour commentator for the organisation.

Hardy said: “August 26 will be a historic night for boxing and mixed martial arts, and probably the biggest combat sports event of our lifetime. Sky Sports Box Office is renowned for putting on huge fight nights, and I am honoured to be joining the team out in Las Vegas.

“Just to be in the ‘Fight Capital’ on that night will be a special experience, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to add a little of my MMA knowledge to the broadcast.”

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith said: “It's great to add someone with Dan's knowledge of MMA to our coverage. McGregor's legendary status in UFC, and the intricacies of the sport itself, are two incredibly important stories to tell - I'm sure Dan will do that brilliantly.”

The fight will be available to Sky customers on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95 in the UK and €24.95 for Republic of Ireland.