How Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is far from the first boxing vs MMA 'freak show'

The reason Floyd Mayweather’s forthcoming fight with Conor McGregor is so eagerly anticipated is not because it’s expected to be a particularly close contest – the American can currently be backed at odds as short as 1/7 – but because fight fans are intrigued as to how well the skills of a mixed martial artist will translate in the boxing ring.

McGregor is known as one of the greatest strikers in the UFC, with few of his opponents unable to survive his devastating pull-back left-hand counter. But how quickly will the Irishman have learnt the many nuances of boxing, with a set of skills that Mayweather has honed day in, day out for the past 30 years?

But McGregor is far from the first fighter to chance his arm in a different sport. From Muhammad Ali to Kimbo Slice, Ray Mercer to James Toney – the two sports of boxing and MMA have often found themselves entwining in surprising new ways.

Here, we run through some of the most memorable boxing vs MMA clashes.

Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki

It’s often forgotten that even The Greatest took part in a bizarre mismatch of boxing vs MMA. In 1976, as Ali’s storied career was beginning to approach the end, he agreed to face Japan’s biggest pro wrestling star. Why? “Six million dollars, that’s why,” was his now legendary reply.

But the fight was a farce. Inoki was on his feet for the first 14 seconds of the very first three-minute round, and then lay flat on his back throughout. His approach to the fight meant that it took until the seventh round for Ali to throw his first punch. He would throw five more before the fight was declared a draw, with the two making hasty exits from the ring amid a chorus of jeers.

Royce Gracie vs Art Jimmerson

A national Golden Gloves middleweight champion as an amateur and riding a 15-fight win streak in his normal sport, Art Jimmerson was no joke. Unfortunately, UFBut MC 1 was. The tournament of clashing styles pitted the boxer against Brazilian jiu jitsu star Royce Gracie, and when the fight went to the mat, Jimmerson had no chance.

Bizarrely, Jimmerson fought with only one glove on, after future UFC ref John McCarthy told him it could be difficult for the referee to spot him tapping out wearing a heavy boxing glove. That’s exactly how the fight ended — although Jimmerson was clearly intrigued by his first foray into MMA. He now works as the head boxing coach at the UFC Gym in Torrance, California.

Ray Mercer vs Tim Sylvia

The fight between former world heavyweight boxing champion Mercer and reigning UFC heavyweight champ Syliva was meant to be a boxing match. But the New Jersey state athletic commission refused to sanction it, forcing a move into the cage, with 4 oz gloves.

Ahead of the fight there was a gentlemen’s agreement between the pair that they would only throw punches at one another, thus rendering the contest a de facto boxing match. But it took Sylvia just seconds to break that agreement, when he struck Mercer with a hard inside leg kick.

Mercer’s response? A booming overhand right before two more lighting quick rights on the mat. The boxer won via KO.

Kimbo Slice vs Brian Green

Kevin Ferguson aka Kimbo Slice found fame during the early days of YouTube, as videos of his brutal back-alley brawls began to go viral. He then decided to dip his toe into the world of professional MMA — with mixed results — before embarking on a boxing career.

