Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor final press conference: Watch live coverage from Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will come face to face once again on Wednesday evening, as they take part in one final press conference ahead of their super-welterweight clash on Saturday night.

If their previous shared press conferences are anything to go by: expect fireworks. Their whistle-stop world tour visited three countries over four nights in July, with every leg involving chaso, comedy and controversy.

The press conference is due to begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT) and you can follow live coverage above.

You can also follow live updates from our man on the ground in Las Vegas — including build-up to the presser as well as immediate reaction.





The two have already come face to face once this week,when they became involved in a backstage brawl at Tuesday's Grand Arrival ceremony ahead of their fight this weekend, before Paulie Malignaggi then confronted the Irishman on an explosive afternoon in Las Vegas.

The Arrivals ceremony, held on the Toshiba Plaza outside the T-Mobile Arena, had been a relatively restrained affair until the brawl involving both Mayweather and McGregor’s entourages.

McGregor then squared up to his former sparring partner Malignaggi, in yet another explosive episode ahead of the fight on Saturday night.



