Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor live: Build-up, expert analysis and latest news ahead of super-fight in Las Vegas

It’s finally time. After two years of speculation, two months of intense build-up and one incredibly hectic Las Vegas fight week, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finally ready to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

Mayweather, 40, is attempting to surpass the boxing record of the great Rocky Marciano, who retired at 49-0. Should Mayweather emerge victorious tonight he will move to 50-0, further establishing himself as one of the greatest boxers to have lived.

In the opposite corner is McGregor — a man who has never boxed professionally before and thus holds a record of 0-0. This should be a walkover, right? Find out below...

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

Perhaps it will be an easy win for Mayweather, but McGregor has built his career around one stunning upset after another. The Irishman became the first man in the history of the UFC to hold titles across two weight classes when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in his last fight, and his counter straight-left is regarded as one of the most destructive strikes in the whole of mixed martial arts.

The fight between the pair has been nothing if not divisive, with some claiming it is bad for the sport of boxing, and others claiming it will guarantee excitement and drama.

One thing is for sure: you won’t want to miss it.

