Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh-in: Watch live stream as the two come face-to-face one final time

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to go face-to-face one final time ahead of their eagerly anticipated fight on Saturday night, when they arrive at the T-Mobile Arena for Friday night’s weigh-in.

The pair have already squared off twice this week, once at Tuesday’s chaotic Grand Arrivals ceremony and then a day later at a rather more restrained final press conference.

But the ante will no doubt be upped on Friday night, as the pair look to crank up the drama one final time in a last-gasp attempt to increase their already record-breaking pay-per-view figures. Both men are due on stage at 23.00 BST (3pm PT).

It’s been a busy week in Vegas, with the pair almost coming to blows on Tuesday.

The two men became involved in a dramatic backstage brawl at Grand Arrivals ceremony ahead of their fight this weekend, before Paulie Malignaggi then confronted the Irishman on an explosive afternoon.

Held on the Toshiba Plaza just outside the T-Mobile Arena which hosts Friday’s weigh-in, the ceremony had been a relatively restrained affair until the brawl involving both Mayweather and McGregor’s entourages.

After speaking briefly, Mayweather left the stage before his entourages walked slowly towards McGregor’s camp, before there was a large melee, with several photographers and journalists finding themselves caught up in the fracas.

McGregor was then involved in a row with former sparring partner Malignaggi before rowing with a fan, on a heated afternoon.

But a day later Mayweather did his best to dampen some of the tension, at a relatively restrained final press conference during which he warned McGregor it was now time for him to “back up all his talk”.

The weigh-in will be the last opportunity for the two men to exchange barbs, before they come face-to-face in the ring on Saturday night.