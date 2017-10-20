Foo Fighters tickets: How to get them, where and when do the shows take place?

Foo Fighters have announced a UK stadium tour for 2018.

The US rock band will take in two dates at London Stadium, plus one night at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester - performing to 220,000 fans across the three dates.

The short but undeniably massive tour kicks off in Manchester on Tuesday 19 June 2018.

TICKETS ON SALE FROM 9AM FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER

Foo Fighters are playing the following dates

19 June 2018 - Manchester Etihad Stadium - tickets

22 June 2018 - London Stadium - tickets

23 June 2018 - London Stadium - tichets