Off the back of an already phenomenal year, Foo Fighters have just announced a massive UK stadium tour for 2018.

Stopping off at the Etihad stadium in Manchester and performing two dates at London Stadium, Foos are set to perform for up to 220,000 fans across the three dates, starting in Manchester on Tuesday 19 June 2018.

Tickets will be available from 20 October at 9am. The Foo Fighters are playing:

19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

22 June - London Stadium

23 June - London Stadium