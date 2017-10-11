Football club owner gives homeless men jobs after bumping into them on daily commute

A football club owner has taken two homeless men off the street and given them jobs.

Glenn Tamplin, who runs Billericay Town in Essex and is the principal owner of AGP Steel, met the men several times on his way to work.

Speaking to the Mirror, My Tamplin said he had been buying the men food and coffee and chatting to them.

This week, he offered Richard, a former RAF engineer who served in the Falklands War, a job as a general caretaker.

Mr Tamplin also offered Ray, who was also sleeping rough, a security position at the football club’s arena.