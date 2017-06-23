Forget Planet 9—there’s Evidence of a Tenth Planet Lurking at the Edge of the Solar System

A Mars-sized planet appears to be lurking at the edge of the solar system, scientists have announced. The “planetary mass object” seems to be disrupting the orbits of other, smaller rocky bodies within the Kuiper Belt—a disc-shaped region of icy bodies beyond Neptune that encircles the whole solar system and extends around 2.3 billion miles.

This “planetary mass object” is different from the hypothetical Planet Nine—a huge object believed to be orbiting the sun from the outer solar system. Evidence for this planet was announced in 2016, when scientists from Caltech, California, found several objects with highly unusual orbits. These orbits could, however, be explained by the existence of a giant planet with a mass about 10 times that of Earth.

Celestial objects are drawn into the orbits of larger bodies: All the planets in the solar system orbit the Sun and the moon orbits Earth. So when astronomers find bodies that are not orbiting in the way they should be, it suggests something else is influencing them.

In a study submitted for publication in the Astronomical Journal, a team of scientists presented evidence of a planetary body sitting on the edges of the Kuiper Belt. Kat Volk and Renu Malhotra, from the University of Arizona, analyzed the tilt angles and orbits of over 600 Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs).

Heather Roper/LPL

They discovered the most distant KBOs is tilted away from the orbital plane they should be sitting on, meaning something in this region is warping their orbits. "Imagine you have lots and lots of fast-spinning tops, and you give each one a slight nudge," Malhotra said in a statement. "If you then take a snapshot of them, you will find that their spin axes will be at different orientations, but on average, they will be pointing to the local gravitational field of Earth.”

They found that for the KBOs that were farther out than 50 astronomical units (1AU is 93 million miles), the average plane warps away from the one they should be on.

"The most likely explanation for our results is that there is some unseen mass," lead author Volk said. "According to our calculations, something as massive as Mars would be needed to cause the warp that we measured."

Volk and Malhotra calculate the Mars-sized object would sit around 60 AU from the sun and would influence the KBOs sitting 10 AU either side of it. "The observed distant KBOs are concentrated in a ring about 30 AU wide and would feel the gravity of such a planetary mass object over time, so hypothesizing one planetary mass to cause the observed warp is not unreasonable across that distance,” Volk said.

Another explanation for the weird KBO orbits could be that a star traveling passed our solar system at some point in the past knocked them out of alignment. “Once the star is gone, all the KBOs will go back to precessing around their previous plane,” Malhotra said. “That would have required an extremely close passage at about 100 AU, and the warp would be erased within 10 million years, so we don't consider this a likely scenario."

They said the launch of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, a new telescope that will survey the sky, should help identify the planet—if it exists.

