Former Seahawks Running Back Gets in the Soccer Game

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch joined in the fun at a Seattle Sounders charity soccer match on July 2, although he may have confused European football for the American variety, picking up the ball and running it into the net.

The 2017 Zakuani & Friends Charity Game was played for Kingdom Hope, founded by former Sounders player Steve Zakuani to provide financial awards to those in education and soccer based on community engagement. Credit: @FreedomHope_wa via Storyful