How we found St Columba’s famous writing hut, stashed in a Cornish garage

“Beware, my son,” St Columba warned his disciple Berchán. “Do not come to my lodging tonight.”

But young Berchán crept to Columba’s house that night, peered through the keyhole, and witnessed a blinding heavenly light. He immediately ran away.

The next day the all-seeing saint scolded him. He added with fatherly exasperation: “If I had not in that instant prayed for your sake, you would have dropped dead by the door or else your eyes would have been torn from their sockets”.

Columba is the Irish monk who became the most important Scottish saint of his era. He founded a monastery in 563AD on Iona, an island off the west coast of Scotland, which became one of the leading intellectual and artistic centres of northern Europe. With the help of stories about miracles such as the one above, Columba is often credited with converting Scotland’s pagan Picts to Christianity.

A vital part of Columba’s legend is the writing hut or monastic cell where he is said to have copied scriptures and received students. But despite previous efforts to prove its existence, archaeologists had long believed the evidence was not available – and that little or nothing remains of Columba’s time.

We have been able to show otherwise. This is the story of how myself and colleagues found compelling evidence that Columba’s hut really did exist, completing what a great team of archaeologists started decades earlier.

Digging for glory

Columba’s monastery stood on Iona until it was replaced at the beginning of the 1200s by the Benedictine abbey that remains today. The iconic “Celtic” ringed high cross was created here, and maybe also the Book of Kells, a famous manuscript of the Gospels. The place came to be so holy that generations of Scottish and Irish and even Norwegian kings are buried nearby.

Our main source of information about Columba is his biography Vita Sancti Columbae, written in 697AD by his successor Adomnán. Produced a century after Columba’s death, it describes Iona as a pilgrimage landscape. It tells of important moments from Columba’s life whose locations are now marked with crosses, while his grave was marked with the stone he apparently used as a pillow.

Adomnán describes both Columba’s writing hut or “tegoriolum” and his lodging (“hospitiolum”), where the saint slept and also trained disciples. Both were settings for miracles and prophetic visions, and may in fact be the same place.

