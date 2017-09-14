Four fans ejected as ‘racism is as American as baseball’ banner displayed at Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park

The individuals were escorted out of the stadium after revealing the banner: Getty

Four fans were removed from Fenway Park, the home of Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, after they unfurled a large banner that read “racism is as American as baseball”.

The huge black and white sign was dropped over the middle section of the stadium’s famous high wall in the left field – known as the Green Monster – during the fourth innings of the game against Oakland.

The group branded themselves as “a group of white anti-racist protestors” in a statement to the Washington Post.