Fun run? Serious enough even for amateurs to cheat, warn race organisors

Every weekend, up and down the country, thousands of amateur sportsmen and women take part in fun runs and marathons; some to beat their club mates or their personal best, many to raise money for charity and - astonishingly for a sport at this level - some to cheat.

A growing body of evidence is emerging to show that a small but significant number of runners are cheating in amateur races.

By using a variety of methods, from banned drugs to simply taking short cuts and missing out sections of the route, they are able to shave seconds and even minutes off their times.

There have even been cases of runners giving their race number to a faster runner and then logging that person’s result as their own.

While it may be a mystery why anyone would want to cheat when there is so little at stake, the fact is they do.

David Hart, of the Great Run Company, which organises the Great North Run and other mass participation events, told The Sunday Telegraph: “I’m afraid we’ve seen quite a bit of this in recent years. We’re not catching everybody, that’s for certain, and it’s very frustrating.”

Organisers of amateur events are being forced to take increasingly sophisticated steps to catch cheats. And that has led to several British runners who have been discovered cheating being blacklisted from mass participation races.

The Great North Run keeps a list of individuals it has banned from entering after being caught cheating. Mr Hart describes the numbers as in “single figures”.

Recent high-profile cases included that of Natasha Argent, the 26-year-old sister of The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent.

Miss Argent was investigated by officials after she finished the 26.2mile run in under four hours last year after missing out 11 of the 24 checkpoints along the route.

Event organisers later confirmed she had returned her finisher's medal and would be banned from taking part in any future London Marathon events. Miss Argent said she had suffered a panic attack and got lost on the route.

There was also the case of Jason Scotland-Williams, a personal trainer who ran the second half of the 2014 London Marathon faster than Mo Farah.

Jason Scotland-Williams was accused of missing out part of the London Marathon course in 2014

Mr Scotland-Williams was investigated after claims he had squeezed through the barriers to cut his race short by nine miles. He denied cheating, saying he simply trained hard.

In 2011 Rob Sloan, a member of Sunderland Harriers, was accused of taking a spectator bus at the 20-mile point of the Kielder Marathon, before rejoining the race and coming third. He was later disqualified and thrown out of his club. Mr Sloan denied cheating, saying it was a case of mistaken identity

Catching cheats can involve examining photographs of the taken at various points along the race to track a runner’s movements and ensure they really did complete the course. Another method is for runners to pass over ‘check mats’ which use microchip technology to record who pases through each section of the race.

Race organisers also try to ensure the race number being used in an event really belongs to the person running in it.

Mr Hart said: “There is fair amount of number swapping going on. We know there’s a temptation for some to duck under ropes to shave a couple of kilometers off a route. We weed out people on a regular basis.”

