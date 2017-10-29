Fun run? Serious enough even for amateurs to cheat, warn race organisors

Every weekend, up and down the country, thousands of amateur sportsmen and women take part in fun runs and marathons; some to beat their club mates or their personal best, many to raise money for charity and - astonishingly for a sport at this level - some to cheat.
A growing body of evidence is emerging to show that a small but significant number of runners are cheating in amateur races.
By using a variety of methods, from banned drugs to simply taking short cuts and missing out sections of the route, they are able to shave seconds and even minutes off their times.
There have even been cases of runners giving their race number to a faster runner and then logging that person’s result as their own.
While it may be a mystery why anyone would want to cheat when there is so little at stake, the fact is they do.
David Hart, of the Great Run Company, which organises the Great North Run and other mass participation events, told The Sunday Telegraph: “I’m afraid we’ve seen quite a bit of this in recent years. We’re not catching everybody, that’s for certain, and it’s very frustrating.”
Organisers of amateur events are being forced to take increasingly sophisticated steps to catch cheats. And that has led to several British runners who have been discovered cheating being blacklisted from mass participation races.
The Great North Run keeps a list of individuals it has banned from entering after being caught cheating. Mr Hart describes the numbers as in “single figures”.
Recent high-profile cases included that of Natasha Argent, the 26-year-old sister of The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent.
Miss Argent was investigated by officials after she finished the 26.2mile run in under four hours last year after missing out 11 of the 24 checkpoints along the route.
Event organisers later confirmed she had returned her finisher's medal and would be banned from taking part in any future London Marathon events. Miss Argent said she had suffered a panic attack and got lost on the route.
There was also the case of Jason Scotland-Williams, a personal trainer who ran the second half of the 2014 London Marathon faster than Mo Farah.
Mr Scotland-Williams was investigated after claims he had squeezed through the barriers to cut his race short by nine miles. He denied cheating, saying he simply trained hard.
In 2011 Rob Sloan, a member of Sunderland Harriers, was accused of taking a spectator bus at the 20-mile point of the Kielder Marathon, before rejoining the race and coming third. He was later disqualified and thrown out of his club. Mr Sloan denied cheating, saying it was a case of mistaken identity
Catching cheats can involve examining photographs of the taken at various points along the race to track a runner’s movements and ensure they really did complete the course. Another method is for runners to pass over ‘check mats’ which use microchip technology to record who pases through each section of the race.
Race organisers also try to ensure the race number being used in an event really belongs to the person running in it.
Mr Hart said: “There is fair amount of number swapping going on. We know there’s a temptation for some to duck under ropes to shave a couple of kilometers off a route. We weed out people on a regular basis.”
He also admitted it was likely that an unknown number of amateur runners take performance enhancing drugs, but that the volume of those taking part in amateur events makes it logistically impractical to introduce doping controls into the sport.
The phenomenon of amateur cheating has been chronicled by Duncan Craig, a journalist who has written extensively about running, in a feature for the online magazine Runner’s World.
To demonstrate how simple it can be Mr Craig hid behind trees during a race through Alice Holt Forest, in Hampshire, before rejoining the front runners as they ran back past him 11 minutes later, cutting two minutes of his personal best.
Mr Craig contacted the race organisers to explain what he had done and his time was annulled from the records.
He wrote: “I do indeed feel like I’ve cheated myself. But, also, strangely, like I’ve cheated the entire sport of running and, by association, anyone who laces up their trainers to pit themselves against others for little more than the fun and satisfaction of doing so.”
There are few statistics showing the extent of cheating in amateur races and it is unclear if the growing number of cases indicates that runners are increasingly willing to cheat, or whether organisers have become better at detecting attempts to beat the system.
The Great Run Company points out that a “miniscule proportion” of the 250,000 runners who cross their finish lines each year are found to have cheated.
But it admits it is a potential scourge on the face of what should, after all, be an enjoyable activity conducted in a spirit of fair play and enjoyment.
“It’s a shame,” said Mr Hart. “But unfortunately it goes on it all walks of life and in all sports. At the end of the day it’s down to the individual’s moral code.”