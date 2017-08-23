Game of Thrones actor teases season 7 finale: 'It's going to be truly epic'

Game of Thrones’ seventh season has crashed forward, the finale this Sunday promising to be an epic showdown between many of our favourite characters.

Titled ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’, the episode will be 80 minutes and feature more main players together than you can shake a White Walker javelin at.

One person to appear looks set to be Beric Dondarrion, played by Richard Dormer, who currently stands as a last defence on The Wall.

“I think what everybody imagines, they're going to get it, and maybe even a little bit more," he told The Hollywood Reporter about the finale.

"It's the last episode, so things are really ramping up. It's going to be truly epic. You're going to wish you were watching on a massive cinema screen.”

Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, added: "It's going to be interesting, I can tell you that. It's like Game of Thrones is competing with Game of Thrones, in the way that we feel everybody has to take it up another notch to make the fans happy. I really think they have done that this year.

“When you have a battle in episode two, and a huge one in episode four... these are big, big sequences. Somehow, it feels like the thing on Game of Thrones now is, if anybody comes up with a [great] idea, whatever the cost, the ambition, everyone has to say yes. We're competing with ourselves. Episode seven is maybe the longest one. We're talking about a feature-length episode.”

Whatever happens, be sure to check back here for all the latest info, interviews, and theories. Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK and is available to stream on NOW TV.