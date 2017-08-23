Game of Thrones: What George RR Martin told director about Jon Snow and Daenerys back in Season 1

With Game of Thrones’ seventh season barrelling towards an end point, fans of George RR Martin’s books have had numerous plot points somewhat spoiled.

Of course, many of the events depicted on the TV show won’t happen in the A Song of Ice and Fire series the same way, but there are some storylines that Martin has had planned for many years.

One of those regards Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, two two destined to meet and seemingly fall in love, the latest episode concluding with the pair holding hands.

Many years ago, when filming the first season, director Alan Taylor — who helmed ‘Beyond the Wall’ — was told by Martin about the eventual relationship.

Speaking to the New York Times, Taylor said: ”When we were shooting Season 1 and no one had seen the show yet, we were in Malta. Back then, there was not a lot of secrecy because nobody was paying attention, and George R.R. Martin came to visit and he was being quite open about his plans.

"He said something: That it really is all about Dany and Jon. I was surprised because at the time, you know, I thought, well Robb Stark’s going to be king next, probably.

And who knows where this story’s going? But it was absolutely clear to him that within this sprawling scale the whole story was coming down to this partnership.”

While the pair haven’t been intimate with each other yet, Taylor confirmed they probably will, saying “But yeah, it's gonna happen”.

The director added, when talking about "the incest thing” between the two (Dany being Jon’s aunt): "Oh, you know, it’s worked for Cersei and Jaime. Nothing went wrong there.”

Meanwhile, the season finale’s title has been revealed, teasing very little about the episode. Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK and is available on NOW TV.