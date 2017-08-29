Game of Thrones releases seven part behind-the-scenes series to help fans cope until season 8

Although the seventh season of Game of Thrones may have only just finished, fans are already pining for more stories from Westeros.

With the eighth season at least another year away, perhaps two, some are suffering withdrawal symptoms, either bingeing the first few seasons or reading the books (myself in the latter group).

To help everyone cope, HBO has started a series named ‘Game Revealed’ which will go behind-the-scenes of season seven.

The first episode has been uploaded to the official Game of Thrones YouTube channel, starting with a dissection of ‘Dragonstone’, directed by Jeremy Podeswa.

One of the huge talking points from the episode, and in the clip, concerns Ed Sheeran, the singer popping up to discuss filming.

“When I first got the scene and saw that I was a Lannister soldier and it was with Maisee, I just assumed we’d all get killed at the end,” Sheeran said. “The underlying theme is that, as with any war, the soldiers are just young people and we’re just young boys.” Watch below.

Meanwhile, the season finale racked up incredible viewing figures, becoming the most-watched episode of Game of Thrones ever. There were also two cameos, both Bastille and Mastodon popping up. Catch up on GOT with NOW TV in the UK.