Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6: Did you spot the Longclaw sword eye Easter egg?

What with all the wight bears, flame swords and ice javelins in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6, 'Beyond the Wall', you can be forgiven for not spotting a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg near its finish.

When I say 'blink' I really mean that, as it was only visible for about 4 frames and centred around a tiny decorative detail on Jon's sword, Longclaw.

When Jon first sunk under the ice, we saw the wolf pommel on the sword's hilt with a glassy, open eye:

But then when he surfaced, this happened:

You're probably reading this on a mobile, so here's a closer before-and-after look:

