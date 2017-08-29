Game of Thrones season 7 finale: Did you catch Bastille's cameo?

Game of Thrones has a wonderful history of cameos, including Sigur Ross, Coldplay’s Will Champion, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, and Of Monsters and Men. Oh, and Lightbody, and Of Monsters and Men. Oh, and Ed Sheeran…

Joining those illustrious ranks is Bastille’s Kyle Simmons and the band’s tour manager, Dick Meredith, who appeared at season seven’s climactic end point.

**Spoilers for ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’ ahead**

Just before the Ice Dragon begins demolishing the Wall, we see the undead army marching forward, intimidating our heroes Thormund and Beric Dondarrion.

Around the 72-minute mark, a rotting Dick, followed by Kyle, are seen slowly moving towards the Wall, following their White Walker masters.

View photos Bastille's tour manager (centre) in Game of Thrones More

View photos Bastille's Kyle (right) in Game of Thrones (HBO) More

Other members of the band, including lead singer Dan Smith, were also filmed for the sequence but were seemingly cut from the final edit.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones finale has everyone talking about the future of Westeros. Can our beloved heroes stop the Army of the Undead? Has Jaime swapped sides for good? How will Jon feel about Dany being his aunt now they’ve had sex?

Fingers crossed, all will be revealed in season eight, which looks set for release next year, although everything could be delayed considering the scale of Game of Thrones.