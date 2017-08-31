Game of Thrones season 7 finale: White Walkers scene showed undead army in wolf-shaped formation

Game of Thrones’ seventh season has wrapped, answering a dozen questions while leaving us with two hundred more.

How will Jon Snow and Dany react when they learn the truth? Has Jaime finally turned on Cersei for good? Why are ravens now faster than my broadband?

The climactic moment of the finale was, of course, a huge moment for the series, the Night King finally bringing the magical Wall down using the undead Viserion.

Fans have been obsessing over the moment, looking for any hidden clues or messages. Soon enough, they noticed some very subtle imagery during the final overhead shot of the army of undead.

As the wights marched around the rubble left behind by the Wall, a very notable formation was made.

Look familiar? The Internet believes they are forming a wolf's head, which is also the sigil of House Stark. And what are the words of House Stark? “Winter is coming”

The dead appear to form the Stark sigil at the end of 'The Dragon and the Wolf' #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vdz8M270bj — Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) 29 August 2017

Why is the White Walker army formation a Stark direwolf



CUZ EITHER BRAN IS THE NK or the NK IS A STARK ANCESTOR #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/MOI8zINMSw — Wokeness Everdeen (@LexieS1723) 30 August 2017

With a current theory regarding Bran being the Nigh King sweeping the Internet, many fans believe this is further proof.

However, Isaac Hempstead Wright — who plays the new Three-Eyed Raven — has poured water over the theory, saying during an interview: "I think it's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

Chances are, the showrunners just wanted to pay a subtle nod to Winter finally coming during the Game of Thrones finale, nothing more. Still, we won’t know for sure until season eight, which may not reach TV screens until 2019.

