Game of Thrones season 7: Jon Snow's latest dragon interaction in episode 5 hints at a prophecy being fulfilled

Another week, another episode of Game of Thrones for us to decipher, this week featuring a surprise [redacted], and a mysterious [redacted], and the return of [redacted].

**Spoilers for ‘Eastwatch' ahead**

While there were many great moments during the episode, none could quite top Jon Snow’s wonderful interaction with Daenerys’s dragons.

First off, as many fans know, there’s a prophecy in the A Song of Ice and Fire series that details a three-headed dragon liberating the world. Rather than three heads, though, people actually expect three dragons, each with separate riders.

Thanks to Jon feeling comfortable around the beasts and them accepting him in return (oh, and him being a Targaryen), we can likely expect the Stark, who may not actually be a bastard, to ride one.

Now, this shouldn’t be taken lightly. In the books, one attempt was made to ride one of Dany’s dragons by Quentyn Martell who was burnt alive by one of the creatures, although the character was written out of the show.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 6 Preview (HBO)

With Dany and presumably able to ride the dragons, who would be the third? A long running theory speculates that Tyrion Lannister may actually not be a Lannister at all, instead being another secret Targaryen. Three fan favourites charging into battle riding dragons? Count us in.

There is, though, another possibility. If Tyrion is not a Targ, then perhaps the final rider won’t actually ride at all, but Warg. Yes, many believe the Three-Eyed Raven’s prophecy “you’ll never walk but you will fly” could mean the Stark takes control of a dragon.

Either way, watching Dany and Jon side-by-side on fire-breathing dragons will be an extremely awesome moment that we cannot wait for come season eight.

Speaking of Jon, during ‘Eastwatch’ we may have just accidentally discovered that the Stark actually holds a better claim to the Iron Throne than Dany.