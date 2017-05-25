Game of Thrones season 7 trailer shot-by-shot breakdown

After months of waiting, the first proper Game of Thrones season seven trailer has landed, bringing numerous revelations.

With so much crammed into two minutes, we've broken down almost every shot, analysing what it means for the upcoming season.

Notable moments include burning boats, Lannister's being slaughtered, and - of course - gigantic dragons. Flick through the gallery below for out shot-by-shot breakdown.

Already this week, we’ve been treated to numerous new images from the upcoming season, plus a teaser that hinted The Night’s King is coming for Jon Snow. The showrunners have also spoken about the upcoming season running at a much faster pace than seen before.

Meanwhile, HBO has announced that numerous spin-offs are currently in the works, the main show concluding with season eight next year.

Author George RR Martin — who is still working on The Winds of Winter — revealed he’s working with numerous writers, confirming that five projects are currently in development.

Season seven of Game of Thrones returns 16 July and will contain only seven episodes, rather than the normal ten. Read everything we know about the upcoming season here.