Gamers Are Helping Scientists Discover Exoplanets, And Maybe Even Extraterrestrial Life

EVE Online’s fans are quick to remind you that it isn’t just a video game, it’s a hobby. You control a spaceship, mine asteroids and engage in massive space battles or old-fashioned piracy. But you don’t control your character in real time, instead setting up spreadsheets and codes that let the game play itself. EVE requires an analytical mind and is played by people who love numbers; computer programmers, software coders and even a NASA scientist or two.

Dr. Michael Mayor, who doesn’t play EVE Online himself, is an honorary professor at the University of Geneva who discovered the first exoplanet in 1995. He is spearheading Project Discovery, a collaboration with EVE Online and Reykjavik University, uses the game’s players to inform the ways we find new, undiscovered exoplanets out in the universe. EVE players will be analyzing light patterns and other real-world data to see what’s out there in the void of space.

At CCP Fanfest, a convention in Reykjavik that celebrates everything EVE Online, Newsweek spoke with Dr. Mayor about the project, the future of space exploration, exoplanets and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Trending: Robert Reich: How Trump’s Foreign Policy Enriches Trump

How do you plan to have EVE Online players search for exoplanets?

Gamers will have access to a training sample to see if they are correct in their analyses and then they’ll have access to the main body of data. There are many viable objects embedded in this sample; you’ll have a table of eclipsing batteries and known planets and other information.

Then, when people detect something that might be interesting, they can check to see if it’s already recognized or if it’s a new discovery. If it is not, they can send an alert to the people at EVE Online and if several people also find the same anomaly and an alert, we do our analyses and see if a new planet has been found or not.

I hope EVE Online players will have a lot of fun searching for exoplanets, looking at the luminosity from the Sirius telescope and Koro satellite. Later on, they can see images from the Kepler telescope. It’s a huge amount of data, all of the immediate data points will be extracted by an algorithm, but there’s other stuff that’s special and not so easy to find. This is where people can help find exoplanets.

Eve Online More

Wikipedia

Don't miss: Gamers Are Helping Scientists Discover Exoplanets, And Maybe Even Extraterrestrial Life

How do you feel about EVE Online now that you’ve met some of the players and fans at CCP Fanfest?

We’ve been shown what could be in this kind of game, it’s fascinating. The quality, the sophistication of it is impressive. I’ve been loving interacting with the public, they are gamers and when a new update is announced or something, there’s an immediate roar from the audience. I’ve discovered a new society I’ve never seen before.

These people are an extremely high level of gamers, when you are looking at the screen in the game, it’s very complex, if the game was too simple player’s would lose interest. There’s no end, players can play for years.

Now that data analysis is being crowdsourced, how is that affecting discoveries?

The interaction between the public and science is fascinating, but for a special reason. First, we have the manpower of 100,000 people, which has never happened before, but most of them will get bored after awhile.

Most popular: Technology Catches Up with Sign-to-Spoken-Word Translation

But, there are over one million players in EVE Online and the potential for all of those people to learn about the science behind finding exoplanets and space discovery is monumental, these people are just starting to learn about astronomy.

Read More