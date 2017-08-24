GCSE results day 2017: overall pass rates drop after major exams shake-up

Students receiving their GCSE results today after a major overhaul to the exam system: PA

Overall GCSE pass rates have fallen this year across the UK after the biggest shake-up of exams in a generation.

Figures were released this morning, as students across the country woke up to learn their grades under the '9-1' exam system which replaces the traditional alphabetical rating.

The results revealed that across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the proportion of entries scoring at least an A grade - or a 7 under the new system - has fallen by 0.5 percentage points to 20% compared to last summer.

The percentage gaining a C or above - or a 4 under the new system - is also down 0.6 percentage points to 66.3%.

Among 16-year-olds in England, around 18,600 maths entries scored a 9 - the new highest grade, while almost 31,000 achieved the top mark in the two English GCSEs combined.

Under the overhaul, traditional A* to G grades are being gradually replaced in England with a 9 to 1 system.

English and maths - key GCSEs for all teenagers - are the first to move across, with other subjects following over the next two years.

The statistics, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), show that among 16-year-olds in England:

In maths, 3.5% of entries - around 18,617 in total - scored a 9

In English, 2.6% of entries - around 13, 754 in total - scored a 9

In English literature, 3.3% - around 17,187 in total - scored a 9

Girls outperformed boys in 9 grades in both English GCSEs, while boys did better in maths at the highest result

Fewer candidates have achieved a 9 compared to the proportion that gained an A* under the traditional A*-G grading system, following the deliberate move to change the system to allow more differentiation, particularly between the brightest candidates.

Last year, 4% of 16-year-olds in England scored an A* in English language, along with 7% in maths.

The grading switch is part of wider reforms designed to make GCSEs more rigorous and challenging.

There are now three top grades - 7, 8 and 9 - compared to two under the old system - A* and A - with A* results now split into 8s and 9s.

This story is being updated