Gervonta Davis' fight with Francisco Fonseca to headline Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard

Gervonta Davis will headline the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard with his fight against Francisco Fonseca, it has been announced.

22-year-old Davis is considered to be Mayweather’s protégé and boasts a flawless professional record of 18-0, with all but one of his victories coming by way of knockout.

He will defend his IBF junior lightweight title against Fonseca, a 23-year-old Costa Rican who drew his professional boxing debut, but has won his 19 contests since.

“I’m really excited to fight as the co-main event on the biggest card in combat sports history,” said Davis.

“I plan to put on a great show for everyone in attendance in Las Vegas and for those who purchase the PPV.”

“I want to thank my team for this incredible opportunity and I am ready for Floyd Mayweather to pass his torch to me.”

The Davis vs Fonseca fight will be preceded by Nathan Cleverly’s light heavyweight contest against Badou Jack, who last fought in January when he drew with Britain’s James DeGale.

Cleverly will be defending his WBA light-heavyweight title for the very first time, after stopping Juergen Braehmer in a title fight last October.

“This is a fight I have wanted ever since Badou Jack moved to light heavyweight and I'm delighted to fight in Vegas on an event like this,” Cleverly told Sky Sports.

“I've trained long and hard for this fight and I'm ready to be let off the leash. This is the biggest fight of my career so far and I'm going to do a number on Badou Jack on August 26.”

Jack meanwhile said that he was excited by the opportunity to win a belt in a second weight class.

“I'm thankful for this opportunity and I'm excited about getting another shot at a world title,” he said.

View photos Jack is part of Mayweather's stable (Getty) More

“To be a part of this event and fighting on this card is historic. Nothing beats it. I'm excited to get back in the ring. I'm getting ready to take that belt, and win a title in my second weight class.

“The biggest difference between past training camps and preparing for this fight is the fact that I was training to get the weight down, now I'm training to build muscle and perfect my boxing strategy.

“This will be a tough fight, but I don't see any issues getting through it. I feel confident and fans can expect a win by knockout or decision. He's not leaving with that belt. It's staying right here in Las Vegas.”