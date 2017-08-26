Gervonta Davis fails to make weight ahead of his Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard fight

With just a day to go until Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Conor McGregor, Mayweather Promotions received a huge blow with the news that Gervonta Davis has been stripped of his IBF super-featherweight title.

Davis — widely referred to as Mayweather’s protégé — had spoken on Thursday about moving up to lightweight, but news of his failure to make weight came as a huge surprise.

But the 22-year-old, who boasts a flawless professional record of 18-0 (17 KOs) weighed in two pounds over the 130-pound weight limit, ahead of his world title fight against Costa Rica’s Francisco Fonseca.

The fight between Davis and Fonseca will still take place, but for the American it will no longer be a title fight. Fonseca can still however win the IBF title should he upset his opponent.

Davis and Fonseca were both supposed to weigh in on stage at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday afternoon, but the pair were not introduced with Mayweather and McGregor appearing after Nathan Cleverly and Badou Jack.

“I’m young, I’m growing,” Davis wrote on Twitter shortly after the news was made public.

“I had a chance to make the weight but I knew I couldn’t make it and that is that. I will have a belt again.

“I lost the belt not a fight. My fans and supporters, I apologise. I will make it up!”