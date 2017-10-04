Ghost hunters accused of damaging ancient woodland featured on TV

The Woodland Trust has had to spend £41,000 on security and £6,000 on clearing rubbish from Dering Wood - Woodland Trust / SWNS.com

Spread across 400 acres of Kentish countryside the ancient woods of Dering have long been rife with tales of ghosts and ghouls, making them a prime destination for documentaries about the paranormal.

But the popularity of shows such as Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live and ITV’s Strange But True has forced the Woodland Trust to hire a security firm to deter hundreds of ‘ghost hunters’ who have descended on the woods, leaving mayhem in their wake.

The trust has spent £41,000 protecting Dering Woods from the damage caused by visitors pitching camp in the hope of witnessing the apparition of a gypsy woman who accidentally burnt herself to death or a schoolmaster who hung himself and is now said to haunt a local lane.

It has also been forced to spend £6,000 on clearing litter and debris left behind by the ghost hunters who, after spending the night in the woods, abandon their tents and fires the following day.

View photos Camping equipment abandoned by ghost hunters in Dering Wood, Kent Credit: SWNS More

The Trust, which saved the wood from development when it bought it in 1997, said: “People have always been drawn to Dering Wood because of its haunted reputation. But a number of recent TV programmes has led to a significant increase in overnight visitors.

“A lot of damage is being done to the local habitat, with flowers and bushes being trampled and nocturnal wildlife being disturbed. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the woods responsibly, but these people are not only causing a nuisance, they are also abandoning all their equipment for us to get rid of.”

For years people with an interest in the paranormal have visited Dering Wood and the nearby community of Pluckley, said to be the most haunted village in Britain.

It’s reputation has drawn film crews and documentary makers and, in their wake, teams of self-appointed ghost hunters equipped with night cameras and microphones, poised to pick up the clip-clopping of hooves or the rustle of a ghostly gown.

Clive Steward, the Woodland Trust’s site manager, said: "The damage being caused by these overnight visits is unsustainable.

"We have to employ security guards to evict people from the wood after dark and then we have to break up camps and deal with the damage caused by fires or vandalism.

View photos Clive Steward, Woodland Trust's site manager Credit: Woodland Trust/SWNS More

"As a charity we rely on donations. We shouldn't have to dig into our much-needed funds to patrol the woods and clear up the mess left behind by irresponsible visitors."

Read More