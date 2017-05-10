Giant Waves on a Lava Lake the Size of Wales Seen on Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io

A rare cosmic alignment has allowed scientists to observe a never-before seen phenomenon on Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io—two huge waves sweeping across the surface of a lava lake the size of Wales.

Io is the most volcanically-active object in the whole solar system. It is the innermost of Jupiter’s Galilean moons—the four largest of the planet’s 64 known moons—and has the highest density of them all.

Changes to the brightness of Io’s surface have been documented for almost 50 years and in 1979, when NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 flew past, scientists realized this was due to volcanic activity on the moon.

One spot in particular stood out—a region named Loki Patera after the Norse god, Loki.

The patera—a bowl-shaped volcanic crater—brightens every 400 to 600 days and there is an ongoing debate about what causes it. Either it is a massive lava lake being churned up, or regular and massive eruptions causing lava to flow over a huge area.

Scientists led by Katherine de Kleer, from the University of California, Berkeley, have now taken advantage of a rare cosmic alignment between Io and Europa (Jupiter’s icy moon) that allowed them to isolate the heat coming from the volcanic moon’s surface—and work out what is causing the observed changes.

In an email interview with Newsweek , de Kleer explains why Io is so volcanically active: “Io's volcanic activity is powered by tidal heating: Io is locked into an eccentric orbit because it's in an orbital resonance with the other satellites Europa and Ganymede [Jupiter moons]. Because of its eccentric orbit, the gravity it feels from Jupiter changes during its orbital period (which is only 1.8 days), which causes friction in its interior that is so strong it melts portions of the mantle, generating magma.”

But volcanic activity is normally difficult to observe. That is until the rare alignment of Io and Europa gave scientists to peer down on the moon and obtain a detailed map of its huge lava lake.

As Europa passed in front of Io, it blocked out the light from the volcano moon. Because Europa’s surface is frozen it reflects little sunlight at infrared wavelengths, meaning the team could isolate heat coming from Io’s surface. Their findings are published in the journal Nature.

“There was so much infrared light available that we could slice the observations into one-eighth-second intervals during which the edge of Europa advanced only a few kilometers across Io’s surface,” study co-author Michael Skrutskie said in a statement.

“Loki was covered from one direction but revealed from another, just the arrangement needed to make a real map of the distribution of warm surface within the patera.”

The thermal map provided scientists with a picture ten times better than would normally be possible. The map showed temperatures varied across the lake from 270 Kelvin (minus 3.1 Celsius) in the west to 330 Kelvin (56 degrees Celsius) in the southeast.

This map then allowed the team to work out how often the magma is exposed at the surface. Their analysis indicates the lava was turned over in two waves—one moving west and the other moving east—at a rate of around 0.6 miles (3,300ft) per day.

