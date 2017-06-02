Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: 70 years of Ferrari and other extreme machines

The most famous badge in the business is one of many star attractions at this year's Festival of Speed - Harry Elliott

The Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 29 to July 2 will feature a display of at least 70 significant Ferraris in celebration of 70 years since the Italian sports car maker was founded by il commendatore Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

A jaw-dropping variety of Ferrari’s finest road and racing cars will be featured at the Festival, including competition sports cars and single-seaters, a panoply of the company’s greatest road cars and its very latest supercars.

About 25 of Ferrari’s racing cars will be in action on the 1.16-mile hillclimb in the grounds of Goodwood House, covering each of the key post-war Grand Prix eras, powered by four-, six-, eight- and 12-cylinder engines.

The selection of sports racing cars will chart Ferrari’s successes in all the great endurance races from the late Forties onwards.

The Michelin Supercar Paddock will be home to the latest supercars to emerge from the famous maranello factory, while one of the classes in the popular Cartier ‘Style et Luxe’ concours d’elegance will be dedicated to Ferrari’s renowned 250-series – including legendary cars such as the 250 GTO, SWB and California Spider.

Among a glittering array of the finest competition cars and motorcycles ever made, this year’s Festival of Speed will celebrate racing machines that were so fast, powerful, expensive or complicated that the rules had to be changed to rein them in. This year’s theme – ‘Peaks of Performance – Motorsport’s Game-Changers’ – will pay tribute to the high watermarks of motorsport.

