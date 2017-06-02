Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: celebrating 110 years of Brooklands

The Brooklands Museum's Napier-Railton at the start of the hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed - Jayson Fong

To celebrate 110 years since the opening of Brooklands, the birthplace of British motorsport, the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will feature a spell-binding array of cars and motorcycles from the Surrey circuit’s illustrious history.

The brainchild of Hugh Locke King, Brooklands, near Weybridge in Surrey, was the world’s first purpose-built race circuit. From its opening in 1907 (the first competitive event was staged on June 28-29 that year) – 110 years to the day before the opening of this year’s Festival of Speed) – until the outbreak of the Second World War, it hosted some of the sport’s most memorable characters and cars.

Assembled with the support of the Brooklands Museum, the Festival class will celebrate the diverse machinery that made Brooklands great.

Because Brooklands’ banking allowed sustained high speeds, it was the scene of many early Land Speed Record attempts, represented at FoS by cars such the Blitzen Benz, Fiat S76 and ‘Babs’, a 27-litre land speed record car built and driven by John Parry-Thomas.

At the opposite end of the size spectrum are the tiny Austin and MG specials, and three-wheeler Morgans, which were a mainstay of club events, while the first British Grands Prix (held at Brooklands in 1926 and 1927) are represented by a quartet of fabulous Delage 15 S8s.

Pride of place goes to the Napier-Railton Special, in which John Cobb set the ultimate Brooklands lap record, at 143.44mph, in 1934. Together, they will be a fitting tribute to the pioneering spirit of Brooklands, the bravery of its drivers, and the creativity of its engineers.

