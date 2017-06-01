Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: Ferrari's 70th anniversary celebrated

Seminal Ferraris such as the 250 SWB will be roaring up the 1.16-mile Goodwood hillclimb - Drew Gibson

A key element in Goodwood’s celebration of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary at the Festival of Speed from June 29 to July 2 will be more than 35 significant competition cars made in Maranello, including grand prix and sports car endurance racers, in addition to a number of road-going Ferraris.

They will be in action up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hillclimb throughout the event, along with significant racing cars and star drivers.

View photos Goodwood Festival of Speed explainer puff More

Important competition Ferrari models from Ferrari’s long, continuous and hugely successful motor racing history will include about 25 single-seater Ferraris, covering each of the key post-war Grand Prix eras, powered by tuneful four-, six-, eight- and 12-cylinder engines, including some with superchargers and turbochargers.

Single-seater Ferraris already confirmed include a 1948 166, 1952 375 ‘Grant Piston Ring Special’, a 1961 156 ‘Sharknose’, 1965 1512, 1974 312 B3, 1980 312 T5, 1984 126 C4/M2, 1990 641, 1995 412 T2, 2002 F2002, the F2007, not forgetting a pair of the Ferrari-powered Lancia D50s.

In addition, the current and the current Scuderia Ferrari F1 team will be in action, along with other current F1 teams.

View photos Ferrari's resurgence in Formula One after a spell of Mercedes dominance will also be celebrated Credit: Getty Images Europe More

Some of the Ferrari sports cars at this year's Festival of Speed chart the marque’s successes in all the great endurance races, from the 1947 125 S, via a 1950 166 MM Barchetta, 1958 250 TR58, 1962 250 GTO, 1971 365 GTB/LM and 1979 512 BB/LM, right through to the 1993 F40 LM and 458 GT2.

As if that weren't enough, a line-up of current Ferrari production cars will grace the Michelin Supercar Paddock and run up the hill.

On a more tranquil note, a dedicated class of Ferrari’s legendary 250 models will form part of the popular Cartier ‘Style et Luxe’ concours d'elegance classes on the lawn adjacent to Goodwood House.

To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit www.goodwood.com or call the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

For more tips and advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

A-Z Car Finder

More Goodwood Festival of Speed stories