    Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen to star

    Paul Hudson
    View photos
    Festival of Speed host Lord March with 'Mr Le Mans' Tom Kristensen - Jayson Fong - Form & Function Int'l 2017

    Nine times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen will celebrate his 50th birthday and the 20th anniversary of his first Le Mans win at the 2017 Festival of Speed from June 29 to July 2.

    Following his 1997 Le Mans win with the Joest racing team in a TWR-designed, Porsche-powered WSC95, Denmark's Kristensen went on to become the most successful driver at the French endurance classic - six of those wins coming in consecutive years.

    View photos
    Copy of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 – everything you need to know

    He has also won the 12-hour race at Sebring in Florida a record six times.

    The 2017 Festival of Speed will honour Kristensen’s 36 years in motorsport with a collection of his greatest racing cars, including many from his glorious career with Audi, as well as the stunning Bentley Speed 8. The BMW V12 LMR in which he recorded his first victory at Sebring will also be in action on the 1.16-mile Goodwood hillclimb.

    View photos
    How to get to Goodwood | All the information you need to get to the Festival of Speed

    Goodwood Road and Racing (GRR) is running a competition to win tickets to this year's Festival of Speed - Saturday and weekend tickets are now sold out, with Thursday, Friday, and Sunday tickets selling fast. Hospitality packages are available throughout the weekend. To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit www.goodwood.com or call the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755055.

    Goodwood is delighted to confirm that the spectacular RAF Red Arrows display team will once again be soaring across the skies above the Festival of Speed on Thursday June 29 at 15.00, Friday June 30 at 12.00s and Saturday July 1 at 11.00.

    View photos
    The RAF Red Arrows in action Credit: MarcusDodridge

    One of the RAF's awesome - and we use the word in the strictest sense - Typhoon fighters will also be in action on Friday at 15.00, Saturday at 15.00 and Sunday July 2 at 17.00.

    Both displays are part of a larger aviation exhibition, entitled FoS Air, which has undergone an overhaul in look and content, creating an interactive and fun aviation-led area within the Festival of Speed.

    Highlights over the weekend include a replica Spitfire on display, the opportunity to experience a flight in a Spitfire through 360 video and to fly alongside a Spitfire in a helicopter.

    The Novium Museum will present interactive sessions on local astronaut Tim Peake’s time in space alongside inspirational speakers from the world of aviation.

    Visitors will be able to be able to experience the sheer scale of the Festival of Speed from above with a helicopter pleasure flight. Full details on all the aviation content at www.goodwood.com.

    For more tips and advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

    A-Z Car Finder

     

    By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes