Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen to star

Nine times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen will celebrate his 50th birthday and the 20th anniversary of his first Le Mans win at the 2017 Festival of Speed from June 29 to July 2.

Following his 1997 Le Mans win with the Joest racing team in a TWR-designed, Porsche-powered WSC95, Denmark's Kristensen went on to become the most successful driver at the French endurance classic - six of those wins coming in consecutive years.

He has also won the 12-hour race at Sebring in Florida a record six times.

The 2017 Festival of Speed will honour Kristensen’s 36 years in motorsport with a collection of his greatest racing cars, including many from his glorious career with Audi, as well as the stunning Bentley Speed 8. The BMW V12 LMR in which he recorded his first victory at Sebring will also be in action on the 1.16-mile Goodwood hillclimb.

Goodwood is delighted to confirm that the spectacular RAF Red Arrows display team will once again be soaring across the skies above the Festival of Speed on Thursday June 29 at 15.00, Friday June 30 at 12.00s and Saturday July 1 at 11.00.

