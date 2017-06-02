Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: rally and drift stars confirmed

The Forest Rally Stage at the top of the Goodwood hillclimb offers spectators the rare chance to see both historic and contemporary rally cars carving their way through the challenging, tree-lined terrain carved into the chalky hillside.

Highlights for this year will include a celebration of “20 years of the World Rally Car regulations”, including current, R5-spec Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20 and the debut of the Proton IRIZ R5, which marks the malaysian company’s return to the World rally Championship.

Epitomising this year’s Festival theme of “Peaks of Performance – Motorsport’s Game-Changers” will be a stunning collection of Group B machinery including Audi Quattros, Lancia 037, MG Metro 6R4s and even the awesome MG Metro 8R4 – a 6R4 with a 4.6-litre V8 in place of the regular V6.

These cars represent a golden era in rallying when the “anything goes” cars were so fast, powerful and expensive that the rules had to be changed to bring them back under control.

Some of the future stars of rallying will be taking on the Goodwood gravel in their R2-specification cars; Tom Williams in a Ford Fiesta, Catie Munnings in a Peugeot 208 and Chris Ingram in an Opel Adam.

After 47 years, Bron Burrell will get back behind the wheel of the Austin Maxi she drove in the 1970 London to Mexico World Cup Rally.

Other rally highlights this year will include the Citroen 2CV BiBip Dakar. One of the most ambitious Dakar efforts ever from 2007 is a 1963 2CV with a reinforced chassis, beefed-up suspension and two Citröen Visa engines to boost the power output to 100bhp.

Celebrity chef James Martin will again be driving his 1963 Morris Mini Cooper rally car, while fearsome Group A contenders include Ford Escort Cosworths, a Mercedes 190E and a Mitsubishi Starion.

Goodwood has also announced that for this year’s Festival of Speed there will be a special competition for the stars of drifting, who lit up the hillclimb with their smoky, tyre-shredding antics last year.

Every afternoon their efforts will be judged by a combination of public voting and a speed trap on the first corner of the Goodwood hillclimb. From the start line, cars will be expected to be travelling sideways by the time they reach the first initiation point, reaching maximum drifting speed through the speed trap and then maintain the drift until the finish.

